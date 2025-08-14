PH to open Migrant Workers Office in Nigeria to support OFWs across Africa

The Philippines plans to open a Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Abuja to provide greater protection and assistance to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Nigeria and 12 other West and Central African countries. The initiative aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to safeguard the rights and welfare of Filipinos working abroad, officials said.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, Philippine Ambassador to Nigeria Mersole Mellejor, and other DMW officials met with Nigeria’s Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar and Labor Minister Muhammad Maigadi Dingyadi to discuss labor cooperation, protection measures, and potential job opportunities. Cacdac thanked Nigeria for hosting more than 6,000 OFWs and highlighted prospects for collaboration in business process outsourcing, migration support, and skilled labor deployment.

Foreign Minister Tuggar recalled the contributions of Filipino teachers in Nigeria during the 1970s and cited opportunities for Filipino professionals in sectors such as electricity, solar energy, and emerging industries. Labor Minister Dingyadi expressed support for establishing the labor office and said Nigeria is ready to explore a bilateral labor agreement.

Officials said Nigeria’s growing infrastructure, construction, agribusiness, and services sectors present potential employment opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled Filipino workers. The planned Abuja MWO will act as a frontline office for OFWs in the region, enabling faster responses to labor concerns, providing legal and welfare aid, and improving coordination with host governments and employers.