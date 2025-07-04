Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

8 Filipino caregivers from Israel repatriated safely, government vows continued support

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago

Eight Filipino caregivers repatriated from Israel arrived safely at NAIA Terminal 1 on the evening of July 3, 2025, marking the 38th batch of OFWs to return under the government’s voluntary repatriation program.

They were welcomed by officials from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), OWWA, DSWD, and MIAA, led by DMW OIC Usec. Dominique Rubia-Tutay. The returning OFWs received hot meals, financial assistance, check-ups, and further support for temporary lodging and transportation.

Usec. Tutay emphasized that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac ordered full protection and reintegration for all repatriated workers. The DMW, OWWA, and DOH committed to providing medical support, OFW Hospital services, and welfare programs to help returnees rebuild their lives.

One of the caregivers, Shirley Pita, who hadn’t been home for 15 years after working abroad for two decades, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government and those who assisted them through the journey.

This group is the second batch repatriated following the recent Israel–Iran conflict, even as tensions in the region have eased.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

514967624 1034537015513430 6483254654363760799 n

DMW shuts down Manila-based recruitment agency and travel consultancy over illegal hiring for Poland

35 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 6 1

BINI ventures into beauty with BINI Cosmetics

9 mins ago
515105022 1047065474274758 3387158028751118826 n

House Bill Seeks to allow senior, PWD discounts on top of promos

17 mins ago
480277206 1005575698364258 3004373920057794991 n

Palace hints at possible positive response to Mary Jane Veloso clemency appeal

32 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button