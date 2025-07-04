8 Filipino caregivers from Israel repatriated safely, government vows continued support

Eight Filipino caregivers repatriated from Israel arrived safely at NAIA Terminal 1 on the evening of July 3, 2025, marking the 38th batch of OFWs to return under the government’s voluntary repatriation program.

They were welcomed by officials from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), OWWA, DSWD, and MIAA, led by DMW OIC Usec. Dominique Rubia-Tutay. The returning OFWs received hot meals, financial assistance, check-ups, and further support for temporary lodging and transportation.

Usec. Tutay emphasized that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac ordered full protection and reintegration for all repatriated workers. The DMW, OWWA, and DOH committed to providing medical support, OFW Hospital services, and welfare programs to help returnees rebuild their lives.

One of the caregivers, Shirley Pita, who hadn’t been home for 15 years after working abroad for two decades, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government and those who assisted them through the journey.

This group is the second batch repatriated following the recent Israel–Iran conflict, even as tensions in the region have eased.