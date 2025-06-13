Marcos orders regular 3-year inspections of San Juanico Bridge amid safety concerns

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. emphasized the need for routine inspections of the San Juanico Bridge every three years to ensure public safety, following reports of its deteriorating condition during its ongoing rehabilitation.

Speaking to reporters during an inspection of the Amandayehan Port—currently serving as an alternate route for vehicles banned from the bridge—Marcos said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) had flagged the bridge’s structural integrity as severely compromised.

“We didn’t expect the bridge to be in such poor condition,” Marcos said. “Apparently, proper maintenance wasn’t done. Inspections should be happening every three years, but based on what the locals told me, that hasn’t been the case.”

The DPWH has temporarily barred vehicles over three tons from crossing the 2.16-kilometer bridge, which connects the islands of Samar and Leyte. Built in 1969 and completed in 1973, San Juanico Bridge was a flagship project of President Marcos’ late father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

To minimize the disruption to transport and commerce, Marcos said the government is implementing a system to prioritize the movement of perishable goods, after hearing complaints from truck drivers facing multi-day delays.

“We spoke to drivers carrying vegetables who’ve been stuck for three or four days. Without refrigerated trucks, their goods go to waste. We will now give priority to transporting perishable goods,” he said.

Marcos also acknowledged that the rehabilitation would lead to higher transportation costs but assured the public that assistance will be provided to those affected, although not all cost increases can be covered.

To facilitate the rehabilitation, Marcos issued Proclamation No. 920, declaring Eastern Visayas under a state of calamity for one year. When asked when the declaration will be lifted, he replied, “When traffic returns to normal.”