Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos orders regular 3-year inspections of San Juanico Bridge amid safety concerns

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report44 mins ago

Stock photo

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. emphasized the need for routine inspections of the San Juanico Bridge every three years to ensure public safety, following reports of its deteriorating condition during its ongoing rehabilitation.

Speaking to reporters during an inspection of the Amandayehan Port—currently serving as an alternate route for vehicles banned from the bridge—Marcos said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) had flagged the bridge’s structural integrity as severely compromised.

“We didn’t expect the bridge to be in such poor condition,” Marcos said. “Apparently, proper maintenance wasn’t done. Inspections should be happening every three years, but based on what the locals told me, that hasn’t been the case.”

The DPWH has temporarily barred vehicles over three tons from crossing the 2.16-kilometer bridge, which connects the islands of Samar and Leyte. Built in 1969 and completed in 1973, San Juanico Bridge was a flagship project of President Marcos’ late father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

To minimize the disruption to transport and commerce, Marcos said the government is implementing a system to prioritize the movement of perishable goods, after hearing complaints from truck drivers facing multi-day delays.

“We spoke to drivers carrying vegetables who’ve been stuck for three or four days. Without refrigerated trucks, their goods go to waste. We will now give priority to transporting perishable goods,” he said.

Marcos also acknowledged that the rehabilitation would lead to higher transportation costs but assured the public that assistance will be provided to those affected, although not all cost increases can be covered.

To facilitate the rehabilitation, Marcos issued Proclamation No. 920, declaring Eastern Visayas under a state of calamity for one year. When asked when the declaration will be lifted, he replied, “When traffic returns to normal.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report44 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bongbong Marcos

Marcos extends condolences to India after deadly Ahmedabad plane crash

2 mins ago
504271044 1016079400692525 3150894453346490921 n

PH, Nova Scotia seal labor deal to boost OFW protection and job opportunities

48 mins ago
iStock 1093304828

Saudi leaders honor Philippines with Independence Day messages

1 hour ago
TFT Watchlist Forum

Filipinos in Riyadh invited to attend free TFT Watchlist Forum this June

9 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button