UAE’s AED 500 paper bill recognized as ‘Best New Banknote Issue’ for 2025

The United Arab Emirate’s AED 500 paper bill was recognized as the ‘Best New Banknote Issue’ for 2025 in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) received the award during the “High Security Printing EMEA” conference in Basel, Switzerland.

The recognition highlights that the AED 500 bill was designed with advanced security features, including three-dimensional designs for enhanced protection.

The technologies used in the AED 1000 paper bill, which won the ‘Best New Banknote 2023’ award, were also incorporated into the AED 500 bill. This achievement in 2023 makes the UAE the first country in the Middle East to issue a banknote featuring the region’s largest surface-applied foil stripe.

Additionally, the polymer material used in the paper bill not only enhances its durability and longevity but also greatly reduces its environmental impact.

The AED 500 banknote also features Braille symbols, assisting blind and visually impaired users in identifying its value.