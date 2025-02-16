Top Filipino engineers and architects in the Middle East 2025 revealed

126 Filipino engineers and architects were honored for their exceptional contributions in the Middle East

The winners were trimmed down from 1,031 nominations from 5 countries and 6 disciplines

The awards highlighted the significant role of Filipino professionals in sustainable infrastructure and urban development across five Middle East countries

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East 2025 celebrated the accomplishments of 126 exceptional Filipino professionals in a prestigious awards ceremony and summit held in Dubai, UAE. Organized by New Perspective Media Group (NPM), the event honors the outstanding contributions of Filipino engineers and architects in the region, highlighting their vital roles in shaping the region’s infrastructure and development.

The awardees include architects, civil engineers, chemical engineers, electronics engineers, electrical engineers, and mechanical engineers from Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The event shines a light on the extraordinary influence Filipino professionals have in the region, particularly in driving sustainable urban development.

H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, said: “Platforms that recognize the achievements and significant contributions of Filipinos, such as The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East, support and further encourage our kabayan to excel in whichever field they may be. Beyond honoring their work, these are also celebrations of their individual contributions in reinforcing the immense goodwill of our community in this region, their enduring legacies borne from sheer dedication and hard work of which we Filipinos are well-known for.”

H.E. Raul S. Hernandez, Philippine Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, said: “I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to this year’s outstanding Filipino engineers and architects recognized at the Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit 2025. Their achievements reflect not only technical expertise but also the Filipino commitment to integrity, professionalism, resilience, and innovation. From groundbreaking designs to engineering feats that shape skylines and transform cities, their work is a source of pride for our nation, proving that Filipinos’ talent and expertise shine on the global stage.”

Here is the full list of awardees of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East 2025 in order of their last name by discipline:

Architecture

Bahala, Rhona

Dicipulo, Antonio

Gaela, Carmelita

Gavino, Jeffrey Carlo

Lago, Cherylliz Anne

Pabalan, Fernando

Pareja, Woderick

Pigao, Bernadette

Quiogue, Kriz Samed

Reyes, Franz Felea

Rigor, Paul Peter Son Rico

Santos, Kenneth Mark

Civil Engineering

Abad, Charles Concordio

Aldaya, Marichelle

Animas, Jay

Apduhan, Blesil

Bañadera, Joey

Bayot, Erwin

Betita, Alfonso Belito

Borreros, Kristoffer Arnie

Buenconsejo, Glenn John

Cabardo, Jonathan

Castañeda, Jaime Jr.

Castillon, Ronald

Cayaga, Alden

Cayog, John Carlo

Chavez, Anngela

Cocjin, Randy Piniera

Dalupang, Leonides

Dela Peña, Sheryl

De Sesto, Michelle

De Vera, Fredel

Dela Cruz, Pablismer

Delos Santos, Cedrich Joshua Yllana

Diestro, Leonester Villar

Dolozon, John Nielsen

Famorcan, Joeper

Francia, Michael Jeanios

Galeon, Julie Galve

Idos, Paquito

Isla, Romaline

Juntilla, Ace

Labarda, Ahmer

Leaño, Roland

Legaste, Jay-ar

Lopez, Asuncion

Magnaye, Percival

Malaluan, Vanessa Angela

Malayao, Leonel Joseph

Malubay, Raleigh

Manglicmot, Gerry

Mangubat, Williamson

Manqueria, Vener

Marcial, Nathalie

Molbog, Joevince

Navarro, Lorena

Nicdao, Melvin Kieth

Nuque, Sharon

Oligo, Mario

Ortiguerra, Meliza

Pigao, Engersol

Ramos, Raymund Ralph

Rentutar, Rafael Jr.

Ricohermoso, Juanito

Sanchez, Marites

Tampipi, Alberto Jr.

Tan, Dana Lynn

Tejedo, Jundee Mar

Utram, Jojo

Victorio, Vic Allen

Chemical Engineering

Deauna, Jowy Palma

Dela Cruz, Jolivette Rapadas

Lopez, Florencio Jr.

Soriano, Patrick Luis

Yamson, Rodolfo Jr.

Electronics Engineering

Agnes, Genesis

Batoon, Heherson

Capuno, Maricarl

Gasangue, Mark Nhel

Garcia, Garry

Lao, Leo Vincent

Lontoc, Rafael

Maglaque-Arcega, Ma. Elisa

Perez, Jeejay Al

Valeros, Leif Marvin

Electrical Engineering

Cabalse, Manny Boy

Casao, Elmer

Castulo, Rodrigo Jr.

Cupido, Leo

Diaz, Aruel

Genove, Elmer

Guillermo, Alfie

Hipolito, Marlon

Laguerta, Venerando

Lingcaso, Norberto Jr.

Oyao, Jalan Nicolas

Paloma, Victor

Perez, Ken Anthony

Pineda, Lesley Ariel

Rances, Melanie

Recto, Roanne Joy

Saragpon- Guillermo, Rocil May

Sayaman, Ian Waldy

Tangcogo, Jose

Vergosa, Enrie Andy

Villa, Eryl

Mechanical Engineering

Aguado, Leonardo

Basario, Kristian

Beltran, Arlan

Calingasan, Clyde Bienson

Calma, Sonny

Defensor, Pasciano

Delgado, Domingo Jr.

Ingal, Juanito Jr.

Malagapo, Eduardo

Mamayog, Shayed

Orticio, Felizardo Jr.

Parubrub, Cipriano

Perpetua, Jed Gregorio

Pineda, Lloyd Christian

Ramos, Reynald

Regalado, Henry

Reyes, Jaime III

Rosete, Francis Louie

Serben, Michael

Valero, Jeffrey

Zamora, Jayson

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group and Publisher of The Filipino Times, said: “The Filipino Times is committed to empowering Filipinos worldwide, and this event is a testament to their invaluable contributions. The engineering and architecture sectors in the Middle East have greatly benefited from the talent, resilience, and expertise of Filipino professionals. We are proud to provide a platform that fosters peer-to-peer recognition and celebrates work excellence, leadership, professional success, resilience, and community service.”

Hon. Consul General Marford M. Angeles, Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, said: “Initiatives like The Filipino Times Watchlist are crucial in recognizing and amplifying the impact of overseas Filipinos who excel in their respective fields. By celebrating the achievements of our engineers and architects, we not only acknowledge their hard work but also encourage others to push the boundaries of their capabilities.”

Atty. John Rio A. Bautista, Labor Attaché of the Migrant Workers Office – Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said: “Through your efforts, you have raised the bar for what Filipinos can achieve globally, and we are incredibly proud of all that you have accomplished. Your success not only uplifts the standing of Filipino professionals in the Middle East but also inspires others to follow in your footsteps. We also commend The Filipino Times for consistently championing Filipino professionals and providing a platform to celebrate their accomplishments.”

Vince Ang, COO of New Perspective Media Group and GM of The Filipino Times, said: “These professionals are true trailblazers, pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability in the Middle East. Their exceptional work continues to transform the region, and we are thrilled to recognize their achievements, which inspire others to follow in their footsteps.”

Judges who helped determine the awardees included:

Sheryl G. De La Peña; immediate Past Chapter President of the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers-UAE and Sr. Quantity Surveyor and Contracts Administrator at Distance Studio Consultants

Marlon B. Hipolito, 2025 Chapter President of the Integrated Institute of Electrical Engineers of the Philippines-UAE and Project Manager at Watermaster LLC

Rafael Lontoc, Chairman of the Philippine Professional Organization-UAE, Adviser to the Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines-UAE Chapter, and Regional Support Manager at Cyviz AS

Florencio C. Lopez Jr., 2024 Chapter President of the Philippine Institute of Chemical Engineers-UAE and Senior Process Engineering Specialist/Chief Engineer at ADNOC Borouge

Woderick M. Pareja, past Chapter President and Adviser to United Architects of the Philippines-Abu Dhabi and Project Management Consultant/Technical Advisor at Obermeyer Middle East GmBH

Leif Marvin Valeros, Chapter President of the Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines-UAE and Technical Support Engineer at Keri Systems Middle East FZCO

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East 2025 Awards and Summit is supported by RLC Residences, Kings Medical Center, and Elite Retreats Tourism as Support Sponsors, and is powered by The Filipino Times, the largest international Filipino news media and marketing agency globally.