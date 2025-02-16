Top Filipino engineers and architects in the Middle East 2025 revealed

- 126 Filipino engineers and architects were honored for their exceptional contributions in the Middle East
The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East 2025 celebrated the accomplishments of 126 exceptional Filipino professionals in a prestigious awards ceremony and summit held in Dubai, UAE. Organized by New Perspective Media Group (NPM), the event honors the outstanding contributions of Filipino engineers and architects in the region, highlighting their vital roles in shaping the region’s infrastructure and development.
The awardees include architects, civil engineers, chemical engineers, electronics engineers, electrical engineers, and mechanical engineers from Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The event shines a light on the extraordinary influence Filipino professionals have in the region, particularly in driving sustainable urban development.
H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, said: “Platforms that recognize the achievements and significant contributions of Filipinos, such as The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East, support and further encourage our kabayan to excel in whichever field they may be. Beyond honoring their work, these are also celebrations of their individual contributions in reinforcing the immense goodwill of our community in this region, their enduring legacies borne from sheer dedication and hard work of which we Filipinos are well-known for.”
H.E. Raul S. Hernandez, Philippine Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, said: “I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to this year’s outstanding Filipino engineers and architects recognized at the Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit 2025. Their achievements reflect not only technical expertise but also the Filipino commitment to integrity, professionalism, resilience, and innovation. From groundbreaking designs to engineering feats that shape skylines and transform cities, their work is a source of pride for our nation, proving that Filipinos’ talent and expertise shine on the global stage.”
Here is the full list of awardees of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East 2025 in order of their last name by discipline:
Architecture
- Bahala, Rhona
- Dicipulo, Antonio
- Gaela, Carmelita
- Gavino, Jeffrey Carlo
- Lago, Cherylliz Anne
- Pabalan, Fernando
- Pareja, Woderick
- Pigao, Bernadette
- Quiogue, Kriz Samed
- Reyes, Franz Felea
- Rigor, Paul Peter Son Rico
- Santos, Kenneth Mark
Civil Engineering
- Abad, Charles Concordio
- Aldaya, Marichelle
- Animas, Jay
- Apduhan, Blesil
- Bañadera, Joey
- Bayot, Erwin
- Betita, Alfonso Belito
- Borreros, Kristoffer Arnie
- Buenconsejo, Glenn John
- Cabardo, Jonathan
- Castañeda, Jaime Jr.
- Castillon, Ronald
- Cayaga, Alden
- Cayog, John Carlo
- Chavez, Anngela
- Cocjin, Randy Piniera
- Dalupang, Leonides
- Dela Peña, Sheryl
- De Sesto, Michelle
- De Vera, Fredel
- Dela Cruz, Pablismer
- Delos Santos, Cedrich Joshua Yllana
- Diestro, Leonester Villar
- Dolozon, John Nielsen
- Famorcan, Joeper
- Francia, Michael Jeanios
- Galeon, Julie Galve
- Idos, Paquito
- Isla, Romaline
- Juntilla, Ace
- Labarda, Ahmer
- Leaño, Roland
- Legaste, Jay-ar
- Lopez, Asuncion
- Magnaye, Percival
- Malaluan, Vanessa Angela
- Malayao, Leonel Joseph
- Malubay, Raleigh
- Manglicmot, Gerry
- Mangubat, Williamson
- Manqueria, Vener
- Marcial, Nathalie
- Molbog, Joevince
- Navarro, Lorena
- Nicdao, Melvin Kieth
- Nuque, Sharon
- Oligo, Mario
- Ortiguerra, Meliza
- Pigao, Engersol
- Ramos, Raymund Ralph
- Rentutar, Rafael Jr.
- Ricohermoso, Juanito
- Sanchez, Marites
- Tampipi, Alberto Jr.
- Tan, Dana Lynn
- Tejedo, Jundee Mar
- Utram, Jojo
- Victorio, Vic Allen
Chemical Engineering
- Deauna, Jowy Palma
- Dela Cruz, Jolivette Rapadas
- Lopez, Florencio Jr.
- Soriano, Patrick Luis
- Yamson, Rodolfo Jr.
Electronics Engineering
- Agnes, Genesis
- Batoon, Heherson
- Capuno, Maricarl
- Gasangue, Mark Nhel
- Garcia, Garry
- Lao, Leo Vincent
- Lontoc, Rafael
- Maglaque-Arcega, Ma. Elisa
- Perez, Jeejay Al
- Valeros, Leif Marvin
Electrical Engineering
- Cabalse, Manny Boy
- Casao, Elmer
- Castulo, Rodrigo Jr.
- Cupido, Leo
- Diaz, Aruel
- Genove, Elmer
- Guillermo, Alfie
- Hipolito, Marlon
- Laguerta, Venerando
- Lingcaso, Norberto Jr.
- Oyao, Jalan Nicolas
- Paloma, Victor
- Perez, Ken Anthony
- Pineda, Lesley Ariel
- Rances, Melanie
- Recto, Roanne Joy
- Saragpon- Guillermo, Rocil May
- Sayaman, Ian Waldy
- Tangcogo, Jose
- Vergosa, Enrie Andy
- Villa, Eryl
Mechanical Engineering
- Aguado, Leonardo
- Basario, Kristian
- Beltran, Arlan
- Calingasan, Clyde Bienson
- Calma, Sonny
- Defensor, Pasciano
- Delgado, Domingo Jr.
- Ingal, Juanito Jr.
- Malagapo, Eduardo
- Mamayog, Shayed
- Orticio, Felizardo Jr.
- Parubrub, Cipriano
- Perpetua, Jed Gregorio
- Pineda, Lloyd Christian
- Ramos, Reynald
- Regalado, Henry
- Reyes, Jaime III
- Rosete, Francis Louie
- Serben, Michael
- Valero, Jeffrey
- Zamora, Jayson
Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group and Publisher of The Filipino Times, said: “The Filipino Times is committed to empowering Filipinos worldwide, and this event is a testament to their invaluable contributions. The engineering and architecture sectors in the Middle East have greatly benefited from the talent, resilience, and expertise of Filipino professionals. We are proud to provide a platform that fosters peer-to-peer recognition and celebrates work excellence, leadership, professional success, resilience, and community service.”
Hon. Consul General Marford M. Angeles, Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, said: “Initiatives like The Filipino Times Watchlist are crucial in recognizing and amplifying the impact of overseas Filipinos who excel in their respective fields. By celebrating the achievements of our engineers and architects, we not only acknowledge their hard work but also encourage others to push the boundaries of their capabilities.”
Atty. John Rio A. Bautista, Labor Attaché of the Migrant Workers Office – Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said: “Through your efforts, you have raised the bar for what Filipinos can achieve globally, and we are incredibly proud of all that you have accomplished. Your success not only uplifts the standing of Filipino professionals in the Middle East but also inspires others to follow in your footsteps. We also commend The Filipino Times for consistently championing Filipino professionals and providing a platform to celebrate their accomplishments.”
Vince Ang, COO of New Perspective Media Group and GM of The Filipino Times, said: “These professionals are true trailblazers, pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability in the Middle East. Their exceptional work continues to transform the region, and we are thrilled to recognize their achievements, which inspire others to follow in their footsteps.”
Judges who helped determine the awardees included:
- Sheryl G. De La Peña; immediate Past Chapter President of the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers-UAE and Sr. Quantity Surveyor and Contracts Administrator at Distance Studio Consultants
- Marlon B. Hipolito, 2025 Chapter President of the Integrated Institute of Electrical Engineers of the Philippines-UAE and Project Manager at Watermaster LLC
- Rafael Lontoc, Chairman of the Philippine Professional Organization-UAE, Adviser to the Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines-UAE Chapter, and Regional Support Manager at Cyviz AS
- Florencio C. Lopez Jr., 2024 Chapter President of the Philippine Institute of Chemical Engineers-UAE and Senior Process Engineering Specialist/Chief Engineer at ADNOC Borouge
- Woderick M. Pareja, past Chapter President and Adviser to United Architects of the Philippines-Abu Dhabi and Project Management Consultant/Technical Advisor at Obermeyer Middle East GmBH
- Leif Marvin Valeros, Chapter President of the Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines-UAE and Technical Support Engineer at Keri Systems Middle East FZCO
The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East 2025 Awards and Summit