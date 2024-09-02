UAE Journalist Association supports campaign against online trolling

The UAE Journalists Association (UAEJA) has announced its support for the anti-online-trolling campaign.

This campaign was launched by Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO). It aims to combat online trolls, which is one of the most severe modern issues on the Internet.

According to Fadila Abdullah Al Muaini, Chairperson of the UAEJA, online trolling is usually committed by people who harbor malice and resentment towards the success of countries, institutions, and individuals, using “fake accounts to spread misleading information and destructive ideas.”

The UAEJA has begun working with media institutions to support this national campaign by raising awareness among netizens and countering these issues through programs and events held throughout the year. These initiatives aim to promote professional standards and reinforce national values.

Young journalists and social media users can join several training courses to equip them with skills that tackle harmful ideas and counteract incorrect values on social media. This gives the country social peace and security.

Local, Gulf, and Arab media institutions are urged to support this national campaign aimed at combating fake and automated accounts that spread misleading information. It is also crucial to address issues related to societal values, ethics, and the defamation of public figures and successful individuals by raising awareness and promoting responsible online behavior.