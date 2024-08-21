Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi performs first robotic kidney transplant

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino36 mins ago

Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Abu Dhabi has reached a new medical milestone by successfully completing its first simultaneous robotic kidney transplant for both a donor and recipient using a single robot.

The procedure involved two UAE nationals—a donor and a recipient—treated in separate operating rooms. Despite being in different rooms, both patients underwent surgery using the same robotic system.

The simultaneous robotic kidney transplant uses a robot with 3D vision, high magnification, and precise movements, which allows surgeons to make smaller incisions compared to traditional open surgery.

The benefits? More accurate surgery, less blood loss, less trauma, and a quicker recovery time.

This groundbreaking achievement, led by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, shows how advanced care is improving with new technology and teamwork with Cleveland Clinic in the US.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Cleveland Clinic in the US will continue working together to advance medical technology and perform complex surgeries. They are also looking into the possibility of using robots for liver transplants.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino36 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Ybeth Photo 26

Al Zeyoudi graces event marking 50th year of UAE-PH diplomatic ties

2 mins ago
state of province address cebu

Cebu remains richest province in PH

2 hours ago
XXXXXXXX

Nanonood ka ba ng KDrama? Guess which familiar faces are promoting Dubai’s latest campaign!

2 hours ago
MWO Dubai

MWO, PH Consulate in Dubai to close on Aug. 26 for National Heroes’ Day

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button