Abu Dhabi performs first robotic kidney transplant

Abu Dhabi has reached a new medical milestone by successfully completing its first simultaneous robotic kidney transplant for both a donor and recipient using a single robot.

The procedure involved two UAE nationals—a donor and a recipient—treated in separate operating rooms. Despite being in different rooms, both patients underwent surgery using the same robotic system.

The simultaneous robotic kidney transplant uses a robot with 3D vision, high magnification, and precise movements, which allows surgeons to make smaller incisions compared to traditional open surgery.

The benefits? More accurate surgery, less blood loss, less trauma, and a quicker recovery time.

This groundbreaking achievement, led by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, shows how advanced care is improving with new technology and teamwork with Cleveland Clinic in the US.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Cleveland Clinic in the US will continue working together to advance medical technology and perform complex surgeries. They are also looking into the possibility of using robots for liver transplants.