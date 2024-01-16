Latest NewsEntertainmentGlobalNewsTFT News

Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen ties the knot with commoner in grand ceremony

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 51 mins ago

Brunei experienced a momentous occasion on Sunday as Prince Abdul Mateen, the tenth child and fourth son of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, married his long-time partner, Anisha Rosnah. The royal wedding, held at the opulent Istana Nurul Iman, the world’s largest residential palace, captivated the nation, with heads of state and royals from Bhutan and Middle Eastern countries in attendance.

The 32-year-old prince, a prominent figure in Brunei’s military, exchanged vows with Anisha, the granddaughter of a royal adviser, in a lavish ceremony witnessed by thousands.

Prince Mateen, once hailed as one of Asia’s most eligible bachelors, showcased his modern image through social media, particularly on Instagram, where he boasts 2.6 million followers. His engagement announcement on December 31 garnered widespread attention and congratulations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mateen (@tmski)

Anisha, reported to be an entrepreneur running a tourism company and a silk clothing label, joined the royal family in a series of traditional ceremonies that commenced on January 7.

The celebrations included the Khatam Quran, a Muslim pre-wedding ritual, and the Berbedak Pengantin Diraja, symbolizing blessings for fertility and wealth.

The formal wedding on January 11 marked the pinnacle of the 10-day celebration, featuring the prince in a ceremonial military uniform and Anisha in a dazzling white wedding gown with a diamond tiara.

The guest list included royals from Bhutan, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as leaders from neighboring countries.

Snapinsta.app 419311807 1133431034488447 2187294510476777585 n 1080
Prince Mateen’s IG

Prince Mateen shared his wedding photos on his social media along with some of his childhood photos featuring his now-wife, Anisha Rosnah.

Snapinsta.app 418811660 2500873210083577 6938158526023461631 n 1080

Brunei, a tiny nation with a population of less than 500,000, gained independence from Britain in 1984 and is renowned for its vast wealth derived from oil and gas reserves. The House of Bolkiah, headed by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, commands both the royal family and the government, enforcing strict rules such as alcohol bans and conservative Islamic laws.

The royal wedding not only brought together nations in celebration but also showcased Prince Mateen as a modern face of Brunei’s royal family, setting a new chapter in the country’s rich history.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 51 mins ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Bureau of Immigration Republic of the Philippines 4

Filipino couple abused by employer in Laos return to PH 

2 hours ago
TFT News were hiring the filipino times

Sales Executives Wanted: Job Alert from The Filipino Times in Dubai!

5 hours ago
Cami Template 57

Jo Koy nails first show after Golden Globes, gets standing ovation

6 hours ago
Cami Template 18

Your ultimate Bubble Run guide with 20% off on tickets until Jan 19!

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button