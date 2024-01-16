Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen ties the knot with commoner in grand ceremony

Brunei experienced a momentous occasion on Sunday as Prince Abdul Mateen, the tenth child and fourth son of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, married his long-time partner, Anisha Rosnah. The royal wedding, held at the opulent Istana Nurul Iman, the world’s largest residential palace, captivated the nation, with heads of state and royals from Bhutan and Middle Eastern countries in attendance.

The 32-year-old prince, a prominent figure in Brunei’s military, exchanged vows with Anisha, the granddaughter of a royal adviser, in a lavish ceremony witnessed by thousands.

Prince Mateen, once hailed as one of Asia’s most eligible bachelors, showcased his modern image through social media, particularly on Instagram, where he boasts 2.6 million followers. His engagement announcement on December 31 garnered widespread attention and congratulations.

Anisha, reported to be an entrepreneur running a tourism company and a silk clothing label, joined the royal family in a series of traditional ceremonies that commenced on January 7.

The celebrations included the Khatam Quran, a Muslim pre-wedding ritual, and the Berbedak Pengantin Diraja, symbolizing blessings for fertility and wealth.

The formal wedding on January 11 marked the pinnacle of the 10-day celebration, featuring the prince in a ceremonial military uniform and Anisha in a dazzling white wedding gown with a diamond tiara.

The guest list included royals from Bhutan, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as leaders from neighboring countries.

Prince Mateen shared his wedding photos on his social media along with some of his childhood photos featuring his now-wife, Anisha Rosnah.

Brunei, a tiny nation with a population of less than 500,000, gained independence from Britain in 1984 and is renowned for its vast wealth derived from oil and gas reserves. The House of Bolkiah, headed by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, commands both the royal family and the government, enforcing strict rules such as alcohol bans and conservative Islamic laws.

The royal wedding not only brought together nations in celebration but also showcased Prince Mateen as a modern face of Brunei’s royal family, setting a new chapter in the country’s rich history.