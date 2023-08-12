The 76th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland has become the stage for the long-awaited reunion of Filipino actors John Lloyd Cruz and Shaina Magdayao. The duo, starring in the movie ‘Essential Truths of the Lake,’ walked the red carpet together, sparking a resurgence of the infamous hospital rumor that had gripped social media in the past.

The film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Lav Diaz, made its world premiere at the festival, drawing attention not just for its cinematic excellence but also for the on-screen chemistry between Cruz and Magdayao. The two actors, along with their co-star Hazel Orencio, were captured in a series of photos that quickly circulated online, igniting speculations among fans.

‘Essential Truths of the Lake’ is proudly representing Southeast Asia as the sole entry from the region in the Concorso Internazionale category. The Film Development Council of the Philippines expressed its pride in this accomplishment.

The festival’s atmosphere, however, was not devoid of the familiar whispers surrounding Cruz and Magdayao.

Netizens took to social media platforms to resurrect the urban legend involving the two stars. The myth recounted a hospital incident where the actors were allegedly spotted locked in each other’s embrace and subsequently rushed to a medical facility. Blanketed and concealed, the story had garnered its fair share of believers over time.

Addressing these rumors, Shaina Magdayao, in a statement during a press conference back in 2010, had dismissed the urban legend as baseless. “Hindi po totoo ‘yun. Nakakalungkot na mayroong mga tao na, Diyos ko hindi ko alam kung saang parte ng isip nila nakuha ‘yun,” Shaina emphasized. She highlighted the lack of concrete evidence supporting the narrative, given the advanced technology of the time.

“May mga nagsasabi na confirmed daw, may proof pa. Asan ‘yung proof niyo?! Sa hi-tech na panahon natin, kung may picture dapat kumalat na. Kung na-rush ka sa E.R, hindi ba dapat mayroong mga forms na dapat i-fill up, bayaran,” Shaina had questioned, further debunking the urban myth. She expressed her disappointment that such stories continue to circulate despite her explanations.

As the festival continues until August 12, ‘Essential Truths of the Lake’ showcases the professionalism of the two celebrities. John Lloyd and Shaina remain good friends despite the enduring urban legend surrounding them.