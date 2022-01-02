Philippines announces official holidays, special non-working days for 2022

The Philipines has announced holidays and special days for 2022.
President Rodrigo Duterte said, in Proclamation No. 1236, that the regular holidays, non-working days, and special working days would be observed next year.
Check out the list here:
REGULAR HOLIDAYS
Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day
April 9 – Araw ng Kagitingan
April 14 – Maundy Thursday
April 15 – Good Friday
May 1 – Labor Day
June 12 – Independence Day
Aug. 29 – National Heroes Day
Nov. 30 – Bonifacio Day
Dec. 25 – Christmas Day
Dec. 30 – Rizal Day
SPECIAL (NON-WORKING DAYS)
Feb. 1 – Chinese New Year
Feb. 25 – People Power Revolution Anniversary
April 16 – Black Saturday
Aug. 21 – Ninoy Aquino Day
Nov. 1 – All Saints’ Day
Dec. 8 – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary
SPECIAL (WORKING) DAYS
Nov. 2 – All Souls’ Day
Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve
Dec. 31 – Last Day of the Year
Duterte emphasised that for the country to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic there is a need to encourage economic productivity. This, he said, can be achieved by minimizing work disruptions and commemorating special holidays as special (working) days instead.
The proclamations declaring national holidays for the observance of Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha will be issued upon the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos on which dates these Islamic holidays should fall.