Philippines announces official holidays, special non-working days for 2022

The Philipines has announced holidays and special days for 2022.

President Rodrigo Duterte said, in Proclamation No. 1236, that the regular holidays, non-working days, and special working days would be observed next year.

Check out the list here:

REGULAR HOLIDAYS

Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day

April 9 – Araw ng Kagitingan

April 14 – Maundy Thursday

April 15 – Good Friday

May 1 – Labor Day

June 12 – Independence Day

Aug. 29 – National Heroes Day

Nov. 30 – Bonifacio Day

Dec. 25 – Christmas Day

Dec. 30 – Rizal Day

SPECIAL (NON-WORKING DAYS)

Feb. 1 – Chinese New Year

Feb. 25 – People Power Revolution Anniversary

April 16 – Black Saturday

Aug. 21 – Ninoy Aquino Day

Nov. 1 – All Saints’ Day

Dec. 8 – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

SPECIAL (WORKING) DAYS

Nov. 2 – All Souls’ Day

Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve

Dec. 31 – Last Day of the Year

Duterte emphasised that for the country to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic there is a need to encourage economic productivity. This, he said, can be achieved by minimizing work disruptions and commemorating special holidays as special (working) days instead.

The proclamations declaring national holidays for the observance of Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha will be issued upon the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos on which dates these Islamic holidays should fall.