Latest News

Man robbed of AED100,000, luxury car at knifepoint by gang in Jumeirah

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

A member of an African gang has been sentenced to six months imprisonment while two others are still at large for robbing an Arab man of his luxury car and cash worth AED108,000.

The gang members robbed the victim at knifepoint after offering to sell him valuable watches in a street in the Jumeirah area in Dubai.

They assaulted the victim and threatened him with hammers and knives before spraying an eye irritating substance on his face to steal his money.

The Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced the prime suspect to six months in jail to be followed by deportation and asked him to pay the stolen money as fine. 

The verdict was upheld by the Court of Appeal.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

All seven emirates grant paid leave to gov’t employees to visit Expo 2020

2 hours ago

Private schools in Sharjah to resume in-person classes from Oct 31

2 hours ago

LOOK: PH Ambassador meets new UAE Human Resource Minister

2 hours ago

Bangkóta expands business opportunities for Filipinos

17 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button