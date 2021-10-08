Man robbed of AED100,000, luxury car at knifepoint by gang in Jumeirah

A member of an African gang has been sentenced to six months imprisonment while two others are still at large for robbing an Arab man of his luxury car and cash worth AED108,000.

The gang members robbed the victim at knifepoint after offering to sell him valuable watches in a street in the Jumeirah area in Dubai.

They assaulted the victim and threatened him with hammers and knives before spraying an eye irritating substance on his face to steal his money.

The Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced the prime suspect to six months in jail to be followed by deportation and asked him to pay the stolen money as fine.

The verdict was upheld by the Court of Appeal.