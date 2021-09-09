Kiko may turn into super typhoon—PAGASA

Typhoon Kiko (Chanthu) is gathering momentum and feared to ravage several parts of the Philippines if it becomes a super typhoon.

PAGASA said Signal No. 4 could be the highest possible tropical cyclone wind signal for Kiko.

According to weather specialist Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Kiko will reach its peak intensity of 205 kilometers per hour on Friday while crossing Babuyan Islands.

“We have to take note na possible siya maging isang super typhoon dahil yung 205 kph habang andito malapit sa super typhoon na category threshold na 225 km/hr,” he said.

Esteraja said Kiko could make landfall over mainland Cagayan.

Currently, Signal no 1 has been raised over the eastern portion of Cagayan and the northeastern portion of Isabela.

From Friday evening, Kiko may bring heavy to intense rains over the two provinces.

The typhoon was last spotted 785 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h near the center and gusts of up to 230 km/h. It was moving westward at 20 km/h.