DFA: 13 more Filipinos repatriated from Afghanistan, now in UK

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported that 13 more Filipinos left Afghanistan and are now in the United Kingdom.

“The Philippine Embassy in London is now facilitating their return to the Philippines at the soonest possible time,” the DFA said in a statement.

The DFA thanked the government of Indonesia for assisting five Filipinos who sought shelter in the Indonesian Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“They were also accommodated on an Indonesian flight,” the DFA said.

Around 70 Filipinos are still awaiting repatriation while 81 Filipinos are estimated to be in Afghanistan.