403 call canter agents caught COVID-19 in Davao City

At least 403 call center agents of a Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) firm in Davao City tested positive for COVID-19, according to city’s local health office.

Dr. Marjorie Culas, assistant head of the City Health Office (CHO), said in a virtual briefing on Monda the staff turned out positive after health authorities conducted surprise swabbing for the 1,000 employees.

Culas noted the positivity rate was considered “very, very high,” which resulted to the implementation of a temporary lockdown in the BPO company.

“We are forced to lockdown the area. There is really a surge within the workplace,” she explained.

The health official did not name the BPO firm.

Culas added that many establishments in the city reported workplace transmission.

She said 11 call centres reported cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte asked offices and establishments not to conceal information if one of their workers caught coronavirus or manifesting the symptoms of the disease.

Davao is currently under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until June 20.