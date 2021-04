The UAE has officially confirmed that Ramadan 2021 will officially begin tomorrow, April 13.

The Ramadan crescent was spotted in UAE on Monday, during the virtual meeting of the UAE’s Moon Sighting Committee. The committee convened after the Maghrib prayer.

The holy month of fasting observed by Muslims around the world lasts for 29 or 30 days (lunar cycle) and is dependent on the Islamic calendar.

Here are the prayer timings set to begin on April 13: