LOOK: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid performs funeral prayers for Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, performed funeral prayers on the body of his brother, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away earlier today.

The prayers were offered at Zabeel Mosque at noon today.

He was joined by a number of Sheikhs including: H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Head of the Dubai Land Department.

