PH ranks 79th in handling COVID-19 pandemic – COVID Performance Index

The Philippines ranked 79th among the 98 nations in the evaluation for their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the latest COVID Performance Index.

According to Lowy Institute, an international policy think tank in Australia, the country garnered an average score of 30.6.

Six indicators were used in the 36 weeks that followed after it reached 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19. These include the number of confirmed virus cases, confirmed deaths, confirmed cases per million people, confirmed deaths per million people, confirmed cases as a proportion of tests, and tests per thousand people.

The Philippines lagged behind its Southeast Asian neighbors Vietnam and Thailand that ranked 2nd and 4th with average scores of 90.8 and 84.2.

Singapore ranked 13th with an average score of 74.9. Malaysia placed 16th with an average score of 71 and Myanmar at the 24th spot with an average score of 62.3.

Indonesia is the only country that ranked below the Philippines at 85th place with a score of 24.7. The other Southeast Asian countries like Brunei, Cambodia, Timor-Leste, and Laos had no available data.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates took the 35th spot with an average score of 57.5.

New Zealand claimed the top spot with an average score of 94.4.

Currently, the Philippines ranks 32nd in the world in terms of COVID-19 cases.

According to Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in an interview with ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo that the Philippines was able to manage the old variant and needs to intensify its efforts now.

The Department of Health (DOH), on the other hand, said in a statement that it welcomes “opportunities to learn from good practices of other countries but added that “proper context is crucial” in assessing a nation’s performance.

DOH said it will continue to improve its response and increase its capacities not just for this pandemic but as well as in achieving Universal Healthcare and deliver health for all. (ES)