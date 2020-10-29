Latest News

OFW advocate Susan Ople battles stage 2 breast cancer

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Former Labor Undersecretary and well-known overseas Filipino worker (OFW) rights advocate Susan Ople has revealed that she is battling Stage 2 breast cancer.

Ople shared about her condition in an interview with DZMM Teleradyo, when she was asked if she would consider running again for public office.

It can be recalled that she ran for senator, but lost in the 2016 national elections.

“Right now, I’m battling Stage 2 breast cancer… I’m still very much focused sa advocacy ko sa OFWs and nadagdagan pa ng cancer advocacy. Sa lahat ng nakikinig magpa-mammogram po kayo. Month of breast cancer awareness ngayon,” she said.

Ople currently heads the Blas F. Ople Policy Center and Training Institute.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Young mother ‘too scared to tell parents’ put her newborn baby in freezer

Young mother ‘too scared to tell parents’ put her newborn baby in freezer

32 mins ago
Photo of UAE court orders sponsor to pay for visa fines of housemaid

UAE court orders sponsor to pay for visa fines of housemaid

1 hour ago
Photo of A mark of benevolence: UAE, Emirates Red Crescent’s humanitarian initiatives reach over AED766M in nine months

A mark of benevolence: UAE, Emirates Red Crescent’s humanitarian initiatives reach over AED766M in nine months

2 hours ago
Photo of PH labor attaché in Saudi faces corruption, sexual harassment complaints

PH labor attaché in Saudi faces corruption, sexual harassment complaints

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close