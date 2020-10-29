OFW advocate Susan Ople battles stage 2 breast cancer

Former Labor Undersecretary and well-known overseas Filipino worker (OFW) rights advocate Susan Ople has revealed that she is battling Stage 2 breast cancer.

Ople shared about her condition in an interview with DZMM Teleradyo, when she was asked if she would consider running again for public office.

It can be recalled that she ran for senator, but lost in the 2016 national elections.

“Right now, I’m battling Stage 2 breast cancer… I’m still very much focused sa advocacy ko sa OFWs and nadagdagan pa ng cancer advocacy. Sa lahat ng nakikinig magpa-mammogram po kayo. Month of breast cancer awareness ngayon,” she said.

Ople currently heads the Blas F. Ople Policy Center and Training Institute.