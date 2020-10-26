Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipina in Sharjah falls to death trying to run from police

An expat woman who was trying to escape arrest from the police allegedly jumped off the balcony of an apartment in Al Mureija, Sharjah on October 25, and fell to her death, authorities said.

According to Sharjah Police, the 30-year-old Filipina was caught smoking shisha with her alleged Arab partner in an empty apartment that neither of them owned.

“The woman tried to escape from the police, and so she jumped from the sixth floor of the building,” police said

Several neighbors saw the Filipina jumped off the balcony of the apartment on the building’s sixth floor and fell to the ground. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to Al Qasimi Hospital at 12:40 AM, while the Arab man has been arrested.

