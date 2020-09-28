Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi arrests four Asians in attempt to sell over 573,000 illegal drugs

Staff Report 9 hours ago

The Abu Dhabi Police have seized over 573,000 tables of Captagon, a banned substance in the UAE, from four Asians.

Colonel Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector in Abu Dhabi Police, stated that they received a tip regarding the gang that aimed to spread the drug in the country, and learned that one of their members operate from outside the UAE.

Col. Al Dhaheri stated that all gang members were arrested red-handed with the pills during the operation codenamed: “Watching Eyes”.

Authorities stress the importance of the UAE’s fight against illegal drugs, noting that these substances have a negative long term effect especially when used and abused by the youth.

