WATCH: 700 OFWs lose Php160M to ‘scammer queen’

Around 700 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were victimized by an alleged scammer identified as Lenie Camacho.

In an episode of Raffy Tulfo In Action, one of the victims shared how the woman conned them out of huge amount of money.

OFW Marie Mendoza said that Camacho encouraged them, along with hundreds of other OFWs to invest, under the pretense of having their money yield 15% interest after 15 days.

The allaged scammer also has beauty product and remittances businesses.

“Dati naman po wala siyang problema, ngayon tinangay na po niya ang pera nawala nalang po siyang bigla,” Mendoza said.

Camacho’s “investment scam” had run for three years supposedly preying on 700 OFWs in Thailand and China.

She was said to have been using social media to encourage more victims and showing permits to prove her authenticity. She reportedly use different aliases to victimize other people.

“Pinapakagat kayo, ganyan naman talaga ang scammer,” Tulfo said.

Mendoza said that she had invested Php160,000 to the investment scam.

OWWA Administrator Hans Cacdac said that they will look into this complaints and will coordinate with their counterparts in Thailand.

Meanwhile lawyer Garreth Tungol of ACT-CIS said that they will monitor the situation of 700 OFWs. If the suspect is in the Philippines, she could be charged with large scale estafa.

If Camacho is in Thailand, he said they will coordinate with POLO-OWWA because the case will be prosecuted in Thailand.

