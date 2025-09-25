The Filipino Times invites PH architecture students to join its International Design Competition; winners to be awarded in Dubai

The Filipino Times is calling on architecture students from the Philippines to participate in its International Design Competition, with winners set to be honored at a special awarding ceremony in Dubai, UAE.

The competition aims to showcase the creativity, innovation, and global competitiveness of Filipino students, giving them a platform to present their work on an international stage.

Open to architecture students of all year levels, the competition covers six categories: Sustainable Projects, Cultural Preservation Projects, Urban and Landscape Design, Commercial Architecture, Residential Architecture, and Industrial Architecture.

Dates to remember

Participants are encouraged to submit their original design projects from Sept. 8 to 30, 2025, with finalists announced on Oct. 10, 2025.

The top 10 entries in each category will advance to the final round, where they will be reviewed and evaluated by top Filipino engineers and architects in the Middle East.

Winners in each category will be recognized at an awarding ceremony in Dubai on Feb. 7, 2026, with prizes including recognition for winner, 1st runner-up, 2nd runner-up, and special commendation awards for technically exceptional and unique projects.

How to join

Entries should be submitted as a PDF design project accompanied by a narrative of up to 1,000 words.

Students may participate individually or in groups of up to three. Interested participants can submit their entries via this Google Form. More details about the competition are available at The Filipino Times website.

This competition offers Filipino architecture students the opportunity to gain international exposure, receive recognition from leading professionals, and celebrate their achievements in Dubai, further highlighting Filipino talent on a global stage.

The International Design Competition is organized by The Filipino Times, the largest international Filipino news media and marketing agency globally, in partnership with Philippine Architecture Schools Association (PhilASA).