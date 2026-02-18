UAE-based Filipino choir named Choir of the Year at major Middle East competition

An all-male Filipino choir based in the UAE has been named Choir of the Year at one of the region’s largest choral competitions.

Chorus Omnis earned the title at the Choirfest Middle East 2026, held Feb. 15 in Dubai, standing out in the adult category.

“This victory is incredibly rewarding and well-deserved, especially considering the high caliber of the other competing choirs,” said Marc Misael Gamil, Chorus Omnis’ music director and choirmaster.

“We are proud that Filipinos continue to uphold and exhibit such high standards in choral music here in the UAE,” he added.

Chorus Omnis started the year with a new set of members from diverse backgrounds. According to Gamil, the group spent months preparing, holding late-night rehearsals and making personal sacrifices to ensure they were ready for the competition.

Their winning performance featured “Nearer My God To Thee,” “Sa Tabi ng Punong Saging,” and “We Built This City,” combining sacred, Filipino, and contemporary pieces. Drawing from past competition experience, the group carefully selected songs that would showcase both their vocal strength and stage presence, especially as an all-male ensemble competing against mixed choirs in the adult category.

More than just winning, Gamil said they wanted to show the strong bond and brotherhood they share on stage.

“As the first and only all-male Filipino choir in the UAE, reaching this milestone brings great honor to our country and sets a new benchmark for our ensemble,” he added.

The win was even more meaningful for the Filipino community in the UAE as another Filipino choir, Koro Ducere, finished as runner-up.