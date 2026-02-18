FeatureLatest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE-based Filipino choir named Choir of the Year at major Middle East competition

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin15 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Marc Misael Gamil

An all-male Filipino choir based in the UAE has been named Choir of the Year at one of the region’s largest choral competitions.

Chorus Omnis earned the title at the Choirfest Middle East 2026, held Feb. 15 in Dubai, standing out in the adult category.

WhatsApp Image 2026 02 17 at 18.32.05 1

“This victory is incredibly rewarding and well-deserved, especially considering the high caliber of the other competing choirs,” said Marc Misael Gamil, Chorus Omnis’ music director and choirmaster.

“We are proud that Filipinos continue to uphold and exhibit such high standards in choral music here in the UAE,” he added.

WhatsApp Image 2026 02 17 at 18.32.06 WhatsApp Image 2026 02 16 at 10.35.16

Chorus Omnis started the year with a new set of members from diverse backgrounds. According to Gamil, the group spent months preparing, holding late-night rehearsals and making personal sacrifices to ensure they were ready for the competition.

Their winning performance featured “Nearer My God To Thee,” “Sa Tabi ng Punong Saging,” and “We Built This City,” combining sacred, Filipino, and contemporary pieces. Drawing from past competition experience, the group carefully selected songs that would showcase both their vocal strength and stage presence, especially as an all-male ensemble competing against mixed choirs in the adult category.

WhatsApp Image 2026 02 17 at 18.32.05 WhatsApp Image 2026 02 17 at 18.32.05 2

More than just winning, Gamil said they wanted to show the strong bond and brotherhood they share on stage.

“As the first and only all-male Filipino choir in the UAE, reaching this milestone brings great honor to our country and sets a new benchmark for our ensemble,” he added.

The win was even more meaningful for the Filipino community in the UAE as another Filipino choir, Koro Ducere, finished as runner-up.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin15 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 30 1 1

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department introduces facial recognition for legal transactions

3 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 97 1

Abu Dhabi court orders father and son to pay Dh5,000 in assault case

4 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 48

Sara Duterte announces 2028 presidential bid, apologizes for backing Marcos

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 03 10T162239.769

Muslims in PH to observe Ramadan starting Feb. 19

5 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button