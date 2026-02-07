Fun ways for OFWs to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the UAE

Valentine’s Day is often seen as a celebration for couples, but for OFWs, it’s also a chance to celebrate friendships, family bonds, and even self-love.

While not a publich holiday, this year, February 14 falls on a Saturday, giving most OFWs a day off. Why not make it meaningful—a day to relax, spend quality time with loved ones, or enjoy a special treat for yourself or someone close?

Here are some fun ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the UAE.

Picnic in the park

Take advantage of the cool February weather before the UAE heads into summer. Many parks across the UAE are open for free and some even offer grills for barbecues. Pack some Filipino snacks or easy-to-carry meals, bring a mat or blanket, and enjoy a relaxing afternoon outdoors. Just remember to follow park rules and clean up after your picnic to keep the spaces enjoyable for everyone.

Museum dates

If you prefer a quieter, more thoughtful celebration, a museum visit can be perfect. Dubai and Abu Dhabi have a variety of museums to explore:

Dubai: Al Shindaghda Museum, Etihad Museum, Museum of the Future, Dubai Museum, and Coffee Museum at Al Fahidi Fort

Abu Dhabi: Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Qasr Al Hosn, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi

Museums are a great way to learn something new, appreciate art and history, and take memorable photos along the way. Some museums have an entrance fee, while others are free, but all are worth visiting for a calm, meaningful experience with couples, friends, or family.

Gift-giving

Valentine’s gifts don’t have to be extravagant. Flowers, a thoughtful token, or even a small gift card can go a long way.

And if you really want to make them smile—here’s a tip from our TFT Tanong ng Bayan: many OFWs admitted that cash is a favorite gift! Sometimes, a few dirhams in a cute envelope can be more appreciated than an expensive present.

Search for Valentine’s Day promos

Many restaurants and shops in the UAE offer Valentine’s promotions throughout February. It’s a great time to enjoy discounted meals, special treats, or freebies.

For instance, Chinese Star Restaurant and Hong Gourmet Hypermarket in Dubai are offering gifts for purchases of AED 50 or more, along with discounts on select menu items.

Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner, a family treat, or even shopping for gifts, these promotions make it easier to get more value out of your celebration.

Get active

Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to start moving and spend time being active. OFWs can start the day by going to the gym, jogging along open tracks, or simply enjoying some outdoor exercise with friends and family.

If you’re looking for something more intense, consider joining the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon. Whether it’s the 2km fun run, 5km, 10km, or the full half marathon, it’s a fun way to celebrate while promoting a healthy lifestyle. Plus, crossing the finish line together creates unforgettable memories.

Make the most of Valentine’s Day this year! Whatever you choose, make it meaningful, relaxing, and full of heart.