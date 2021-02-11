NO SIDE EFFECTS: Family of PH Consul General to Dubai inoculated with second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The family of the Philippine Consul General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, H.E. Paul Raymund Cortes shared that they didn’t feel any of the presumed side effects of taking the COVID-19 jab after their second dose.

Mme. Dr. Yasmin Balajadia-Cortes, spouse to the Philippine Consul General, shared with The Filipino Times that they initially observed any signs among their family of four who got the second dose at the Al Qusais Health Center last February 9.

“Ok naman. No side effect at all. We’re relieved na tapos na rin yung second dose after 3 weeks. We’re hoping that this will give us a better chance at fighting off the virus,” said Dr. Balajadia-Cortes.

Dr. Balajadia-Cortes furthered that the family didn’t hesitate at all to get the Sinopharm jab, stating that this is a huge responsibility and their contribution to help combat the spread of COVID-19 within the UAE.

“We had no hesitation at all because we felt that this was our responsibility to ourselves, our loved ones, our family and to the larger community. We wanted to feel safe as a family and by getting this jab, we can also do our part in battling the pandemic,” said Dr. Balajadia-Cortes.

She also urged fellow Filipinos to trust the UAE’s health authorities, stating that they should grab the opportunity to get vaccinated now that Dubai and the UAE is providing the jab for everyone.

“We thank the UAE government for giving all residents a chance to be vaccinated. Let’s trust our health authorities and their leading role in guiding our global community in the fight against COVID-19. The world has, for a year, looked for a vaccine and now that it is here with us, let us place our hope that the vaccine will indeed help humanity during this pandemic. Let’s love ourselves and choose to vaccinate,” said Cortes.