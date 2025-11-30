Olivia Yace speaks out amid controversy over Miss Universe 2025 results

Côte d’Ivoire’s Olivia Yace has not yet responded to Miss Universe Organization (MUO) president Raul Rocha’s claims regarding her allegedly “weak passport,” which he suggested contributed to her loss in the Miss Universe 2025 pageant.

Despite the controversy, Yace expressed admiration for Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey, citing them as personal inspirations.

Yace, who gave up her title as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania 2025, has drawn public attention after Rocha’s video statement sparked backlash among pageant fans.

In an Instagram post, Yace highlighted how the “grace, resilience, and wisdom” of Obama and Oprah have shaped her life. She quoted Obama’s “When they go low, we go high” and Oprah’s “Where there is no struggle, there is no strength,” saying these words remind her to rise above challenges, remain grounded in her values, and transform obstacles into strength.

Yace also expressed a desire to meet the two figures in the future and asked her followers to help her reach them.

“I would love to meet them, I want to share my truth with women who have inspired the way I stand, speak, and rise. Family, help me tag Michelle Obama and Oprah so my truth can reach them,” she wrote.

The Ivorian beauty queen was considered one of the favorites to win the Miss Universe 2025 crown after her strong showing during the coronation night, particularly in the question-and-answer segment.

Mexico’s Fatima Bosch ultimately claimed the title, but her victory has faced allegations of favoritism due to sharing nationality with Rocha and his alleged ties to Bosch’s father.