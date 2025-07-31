Bianca de Vera says yes to GMA Gala date with Dustin Yu

Kapuso actor Dustin Yu is taking Kapamilya actress Bianca de Vera as his date to the GMA Gala 2025 after receiving a sweet “yes” from her.

In a video shared on Instagram on July 29, Dustin prepared a romantic candle-lit dinner to ask Bianca to the gala night. Bianca entered the room blindfolded and was surprised by the cozy dinner setup.

Midway through the meal, Dustin led Bianca to the window, where LED letter lights spelled out “GALA?” He also handed her a handwritten letter, which she read before smiling and saying “yes.”

The moment ended with a warm hug and forehead kiss between the two.

Dustin and Bianca were the final duo in the recently concluded Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Celebrity Collab Edition.