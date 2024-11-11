Ai-Ai delas Alas confirms split with husband Gerald

Kapuso actress Ai-Ai delas Alas has confirmed that she and husband Gerald Sibayan have called it quits.

An emotional Delas Alas appeared on television with host Boy Abunda on Monday, Nov. 11, revealing that they separated last month.

“Oo, hiwalay na kami, last month pa, October 14,” Delas Alas shared on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” on GMA Network.

The actress said she received a Facebook message from Sibayan, stating he was no longer happy in their marriage.

Delas Alas was in the Philippines when Sibayan sent the message from the United States.

“Sinabi niya na magka-anak and hindi na siya happy, so medyo confused ako and shocked,” she said.

Delas Alas explained that they had no significant argument before the split.

“Sa buong pagsasama namin, bilang sa daliri ang discussion nga hindi ang away, so parang nagulat lang ako na why ngayon,” she added.

She admitted that she had mentally prepared herself for this possibility when she decided to marry Sibayan.

“Ni-ready ko naman sarili ko sa ganitong sitwasyon, alam ko na bata pa si Gerald, baka magbago ang isip pero alam mo yung sana huwag,” she added.

“Sana totoong may forever,” Delas Alas said.

Delas Alas and Sibayan tied the knot in 2017 and renewed their wedding vows in 2022. The couple had a 30-year age gap.