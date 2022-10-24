Zeinab Harake, other vloggers trend as Wilbert Tolentino accuses Harake of talking trash about other content creators

23-year-old YouTuber Zeinab Harake trends as she went live to defend herself after entrepreneur and talent manager Wilbert Tolentino posted a vlog titled ‘Ang Rebelasyon’ (The Revelation), accusing Harake of saying ‘nasty words’ against other vloggers and celebrities.

Harake explained that her words were twisted and all the conversations were purposely cropped to take them out of context.

The spat came after Harake’s meaningful post about people who would ‘use’ others to gain advantage.

After the post went viral, the manager of beauty queen Herlene Budol shared a cryptic post about an influencer manipulating the public by portraying herself as a victim but in reality, it is the other way around.

In his latest YouTube vlog, Tolentino expressed that he values Zeinab Harake who helped him start his YouTube channel but also said that he was was pushed to speak because of Zeinab’s post which garnered him hate comments from the fans of Harake called Team Zebby.

Throughout the video, Tolentino displayed screenshots of his conversations with Harake showing ill words of the female YouTuber about other celebrities and vloggers.

The video prompted Harake to go live and apologize to the mentioned content creators. She individually detailed as to why she commented on the celebs and vloggers stating that she was only being straightforward to Tolentino as she wants the best for him.

Harake disclosed that she intentionally unfriended the talent manager after learning that he was the one who tipped off her pregnancy and marital issues to a radio station. Harake also mentioned that she was hurt after knowing that Tolentino wanted to scout her ex-husband’s mistress and help her gain popularity.

The live video of Harake has garnered almost 9 million views in less than 24 hours.

Soon after going live, all other vloggers mentioned in Tolentino’s vlog went live to air their sentiments against Harake online.

The simultaneous live videos quickly trended with all of them having not less than one million views individually.

Harake called on ex-husband rapper Skusta Clee to speak the truth after appearing to have sided with Tolentino through his comment on his manager’s viral post.

Other vloggers came into Harake’s defense including Makagago and Xian Gaza.

The videos which all erupted past midnight became a trending topic on social media. Netizens kiddingly said that they couldn’t keep up with the series of live videos.

A netizen joked, “Napuyat na naman ako kaka-tsismis!” while another said “Hindi ko na masundan, andaming ganap.”

Hours later, comedian influencer Albert Nicolas also joined the trend by going live. Famously known as Asian cutie, Nicolas breaks the ice by staring at the camera for 4 long minutes before finally singing Morisette Amon’s latest hit ‘Gusto ko nang bumitaw’.