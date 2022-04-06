ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema movies to air on GMA’s local channels

ABS-CBN and GMA 7 agreed to screen the films of ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc. in the Kapuso network. It also signals the potential for a broader partnership between the two networks.

The management of GMA and ABS-CBN held a virtual signing on Tuesday, April 5.

According to ABS-CBN President and Chief Executive Officer Carlo L. Katigbak: “Every storyteller’s dream is to have as many people as possible experience their creations. Now, because of the kindness of our friends at GMA, we have the special opportunity to bring our Kapamilya stories to a new audience.”

“We hope the Kapusos find joy and inspiration in viewing our Star Cinema movies. And we also look forward to a new era of friendship and cooperation within our small industry. Maraming salamat kay chairman Gozon, Jimmy, Philip, Joel, Annette and all our friends at GMA for making this partnership happen.”

“To us, we are very pleased because the significance of our partnership today ushers in possibility of a far broader set of conversations, potential partnerships and cooperation that will have the benefit not only mutually to GMA and ABS-CBN but as importantly, if not perhaps more importantly, to the benefit of the public we both serve – the Filipino viewer,” GMA President and Chief Operating Officer Gilberto R. Duavit said.

He added: “Looking forward, since we have as they say, broken the ice, there is great optimism that these conversations will start and continue. And we look forward to the possibility of this type of an opportunity again moving forward. Maraming salamat sa inyo. This is a significant day, maging Kapuso o Kapamilya man!”

GMA First Vice President for Program Management Department Jose Mari R. Abacan said: “Sa tagal ko pong nagpo-programming ng network at sa pagbili ng pelikula, tuwang-tuwa po ako na after having a lot of relationships with other majors ay madadagdagan na naman po tayo ng isang grupo na tinitingala ko magmula pa nung una. Maraming salamat, Star Cinema at ABS-CBN. And I am inviting everyone to witness this momentous affair,”

Attending from GMA Network were President and Chief Operating Officer Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr .; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Felipe S. Yalong; GMA Network Films, Inc. President and Programming Consultant to the Chairman and CEO Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes; First Vice President for Program Management Department Jose Mari R. Abacan; Vice President for Corporate Affairs and Communications Angel Javier-Cruz; Assistant Vice President For Program Management Department Mitzi Garcia; and Assistant Vice President for Corporate Communications Jojo Aquio.

In attendance from ABS-CBN were Chairman Mark Lopez; President and Chief Executive Officer Carlo L. Katigbak; Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast Cory V. Vidanes; Group Chief Financial Officer Ricardo B. Tan, Jr .; Managing Director of ABS-CBN Films Productions Olivia Lamasan; Head of International Sales and Distribution Pia Laurel; Vice President for Corporate Communications Kane Errol C. Choa; PR Director Christelle Belmonte; and PR Manager Tonichi Tataro.