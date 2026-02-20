Filipinos celebrate culture and art at Venice Carnevale 2026 in Italy

The Philippines recently took center stage at the Venice Carnevale, marking its second consecutive participation in the event.

On February 8, 2026, the country showcased its vibrant culture through a dynamic 30-minute presentation titled “Philippine Heritage: A Symphony of Strings and Strength” at the historic Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy.

The event drew approximately 6,000 spectators and featured performances by the UP Abelardo Rondalla, Kali Silat Milano, Anahaw Cultural Troupe di Padova, and the Filipino Cultural Dancers of Venice.

Philippine Ambassador to Italy Neal Imperial emphasized the strong cultural ties between the Philippines and Italy, highlighting the significant contributions of the Filipino community in the country.

The event was made possible through the efforts of the Philippine Consulate General in Milan, the Department of Tourism, and Philippine Honorary Consul in Venice, Giorgia di Biasi. The Philippines’ participation in the Carnevale di Venezia aims to promote cultural diplomacy and tourism, with Italy being one of the country’s top sources of visitors. -Alona Cochon