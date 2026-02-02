What’s ahead: FILSOC unveils upcoming events for Filipino community in Dubai

The Filipino Social Club (FILSOC) has announced a series of community-centered activities set to run over the next six months, aiming to strengthen engagement, volunteerism, and cultural connection among Filipinos in Dubai.

Among the activities in preparation are Pinoy Desert Camping, an outdoor event designed to bring members together in a recreational setting, and Gabi ng Parangal, which will recognize outstanding members and volunteers for their contributions to the community.

FILSOC is also set to carry out Ramadan gift-giving activities as well as the OFW Cup, a sports event highlighting teamwork and camaraderie among overseas Filipino workers.

Other planned initiatives include People of Determination Day 2026, Senior Citizens Day, and Family Day, all aimed at promoting social connection across generations.

Events celebrating Filipino identity and achievements, such as Filipinas in Dubai, Wet Olympics 2026, and a month-long Philippine Independence Day celebration, are also part of the calendar.

Further details on specific dates and venues are expected to be announced in the coming months.