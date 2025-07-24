Uncategorized

Baste Duterte Hits Back: No Charity Match Unless Marcos Takes Drug Test First

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 seconds ago

Acting Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte has thrown down a new challenge, not to PNP Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III this time, but to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. In a heated response to Torre’s proposed charity boxing match, Duterte said the bout will only happen if Marcos undergoes a hair follicle drug test first.

In a podcast episode aired Sunday, Duterte initially dared Torre to a fistfight. The PNP chief responded by accepting the challenge on Wednesday, proposing a charity event to help victims of the recent southwest monsoon (habagat).

However, Duterte escalated the issue in a social media clip Thursday, saying, “If you’re serious about this charity event and you’ve set your terms, then I’ll set mine.” He added that only if Marcos publicly declares that all elected officials should take a hair follicle drug test will he agree to participate in the boxing match.

Tensions between the Dutertes and President Marcos have intensified in recent months, especially after Vice President Sara Duterte’s relationship with Marcos deteriorated. Meanwhile, preparations for the match continue, with Torre already training at the PNP Gymnasium and Rizal Memorial Coliseum being prepped for the event — whether Duterte shows up or not.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

BKIDZZZ

Filipino youth dance group BKIDZZZ represents UAE at World Supremacy Battlegrounds 2025

1 week ago
519037631 1162722085879177 8188407962635730080 n

PH Embassy in Saudi Arabia congratulates NAVI PH, Team Liquid PH for back-to-back win on Day 1 of MLBB Women’s Invitational tournament

1 week ago
TFT Featured photo template 6 4

UNESCO lauds UAE’s leadership in global heritage preservation

1 week ago
TFT Featured photo template 26

PBB Big Winner Mika Salamanca donates entire prize to orphanage, visits elderly community

2 weeks ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button