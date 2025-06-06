SPLE kicks off in Abu Dhabi for Filipino professionals

The Special Professional Licensure Examination (SPLE) officially begins today, June 6, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The examination is conducted by the Philippine Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), in partnership with the Philippine Embassy and the Migrant Workers Office in Abu Dhabi, and will run until June 8, 2025.

The SPLE allows qualified professionals in the UAE to take their licensure exams without returning to the Philippines. This setup is helpful, especially for those working or residing abroad for extended periods.

Professions covered in this year’s SPLE in Abu Dhabi include Aeronautical Engineers, Architects, Certified Plant Mechanics, Certified Public Accountants, Chemical Engineers, Chemical Technicians, Civil Engineers, Electronics Engineers, Electronics Technicians, Geodetic Engineers, Master Plumbers, Mechanical Engineers, Medical Technologists, Midwives, Nurses, Pharmacists, Physical Therapists, Professional Teachers (Elementary and Secondary), Psychometricians, Radiologic Technologists, Real Estate Brokers, Registered Electrical Engineers, Registered Master Electricians, Social Workers, Veterinarians, and X-Ray Technologists.

The examination is held annually in selected areas abroad to serve the growing number of Filipino professionals seeking licensure while based outside the Philippines.