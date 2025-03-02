Uncategorized

PH Ambassador to the UAE extends Ramadan greetings to Muslim community

His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, extended his heartfelt greetings to the Filipino and Muslim communities, emphasizing the values of faith and unity.

In his official message, the ambassador emphasized the significance of Ramadan as a time for spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and renewed commitment to compassion and understanding.

“As we join our esteemed Muslim brothers and sisters in the United Arab Emirates in welcoming the blessed month of Ramadan, may our hearts be filled with unwavering faith and deep gratitude,” Ambassador Ver said, highlighting the essence of the holy month as a time for reflection and renewal.

He highlighted the values of forgiveness, unity, and peace, encouraging everyone to work together toward a future of harmony, prosperity, and shared purpose.

Ambassador Ver also reiterated the Philippine Embassy’s commitment to strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the Philippines and the UAE, a nation that is home to hundreds of thousands of overseas Filipinos.

“The Philippine Embassy in the UAE extends its warmest wishes to all, with hopes that our bonds of friendship and cooperation continue to strengthen, fostering a world where we may live in unity and understanding,” he said.

Ramadan, which began on March 1, 2025, in the UAE, is regarded as the holiest month in Islam. It is marked by fasting from dawn to dusk, prayers, and acts of charity that reinforce the values of kindness and generosity.

