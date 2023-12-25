GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUncategorized

Pope Francis laments ongoing war on Christmas message

Pope Francis lamented the ongoing war in the birthplace of Jesus Christ in Israel on Christmas Eve.

The Christmas celebration did not hinder Israeli forces from launching fresh attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian health officials said that at least 70 people died in an Israeli airstrike on central Gaza. The Israeli military spokesperson’s office said it was looking into the report.

The attack happened just hours before Christmas Eve.

Israel also reported the highest number of casualties from their end since the October 7 Hamas attack.

Leaders of the militant group Hamas recently joined talks in Cairo, Egypt paving the way for peace negotiations between warring forces.

The Christmas celebration in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank was also canceled.

“Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war, by the clash of arms that even today prevents him from finding room in the world,” Pope Francis said.

