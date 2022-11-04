Uncategorized

Top 5 facts about “The Lion King” musical set in Abu Dhabi this November

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

It is time – 2 weeks left until The Lion King roars into the Etihad Arena stage in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Running from November 16 to December 10, the musical is set to provide the audience with an unprecedented theatrical experience as they witness the award-winning production of friendship, love and hope. The cast has already marked their arrival as Rafiki performed ‘The Circle of Life’ at the Etihad Arena rooftop, giving us all a sneak peek of the magical show. (we’ll link the video)

Ahead of its four-week run, here are five of the most interesting facts you need to know:

1. To recreate the animal-like movements, more than 200 puppets are used throughout the performance, with it taking a combined 37,000 hours to build them all. The tallest animal puppets used in the show are the four 5.5-metre exotic giraffes from “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King”. The smallest animal puppet is the trick mouse at the end of Scar’s cane, measuring just 12 centimetres.

WhatsApp Image 2022 11 04 at 5.36.35 PM 1

2. Guests will see over 25 species of animals including birds, fish, and insects – the most prominent of which will be 39 hyenas and a whopping 52 wildebeest! Be sure to be on the lookout for elephants, cheetahs, zebras, and antelopes as well.

3. While the international show has been translated into eight languages including Japanese and Spanish, the script itself includes six indigenous African languages that remain untranslated. These languages include Swahili, Zulu, Sotho, Tswana, Congolese, and the click language Xhosa. For those familiar with the phrase “hakuna matata” (no worries), congratulations – you already know two words of Swahili.

WhatsApp Image 2022 11 04 at 5.36.35 PM 2

4. ’The Lion King’ is now celebrating 25 years with over 70 significant accolades six of which are from the 1998 Tony Awards. Director Julie Taymor became the first female to win Best Direction of a Musical.

5. The most complicated set piece is the Pride Rock, which appears five times during each performance.  A huge and ancient rock formation located in the vast Pride Lands, Pride Rock is one of the key settings in the story. The battery-powered set piece expands out to 45cm wide at its fullest position onstage and compresses to 20cm when it is not in use.

How can I buy a ticket? 

Tickets are sold exclusively through Platinum List and etihadarena.ae. Royal and VIP tickets will be available on the floor offering the best view and most intimate experience.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Landmark Retail Supports Youths Education

Landmark Retail reaffirms support for children and youth’s education through Dubai Cares partnership for the 14th consecutive year

2 days ago
pink

K-POP SENSATIONS BLACKPINK TO DEBUT FOR THE FIRST TIME AT ETIHAD PARK IN ABU DHABI THIS JANUARY AS PART OF THEIR BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK]

1 week ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 10 03 at 11.09.49 AM

WEMART introduces two new must-try desserts for less than AED5: Red Bean Popsicles and Hawhaw!

October 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 09 19 at 9.23.04 AM

Top 4 hotels in Abu Dhabi where Westlife fans can get special rates alongside Abu Dhabi concert tickets this September

September 19, 2022
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button