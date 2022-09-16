Uncategorized

POLO Dubai, PH Consulate host townhall meeting with Department of Migrant Workers, Filipino community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates

A Town Hall Meeting with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) was hosted by the Philippine Consulate General and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) Dubai and Northern Emirates on September 16, 2022.

The meeting, with the topic “Kapihan at Kwentuhan, Kabayan: DMW dialogue with FILCOM”, was organized by Consul General Renato N. Duenas, Jr. and Labor Attache John Rio A. Bautista as a chance to brief and brainstorm with the Filipino communities and organizations in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The DMW budget and organizational structure, the digitization of overseas employment certificates (OECs), the repatriation and reintegration services provided by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administrator (OWWA), as well as the DMW’s efforts to combat human trafficking and illegal recruitment from third countries are expected to be tackled during the discussions.

