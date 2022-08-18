Filipino box-office sensation Maid in Malacañang coming to VOX Cinemas!

Get ready for the release of the popular Filipino film and box-office sensation Maid in Malacañang, which is being distributed by Majid Al Futtaim Distribution and hits cinema screens this week across United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait. Filipino film fans in the UAE have already secured their seats for a special screening at VOX Cinemas Deira City Centre, Dubai, which sold out within hours of going on sale and were snapped up by movie-lovers eager to meet and greet the star of the story Senator Imee Marcos, director Darryl Yap, and actress Cristine Reyes, who plays the role of Senator Imee in the film.

Set in Manila in 1986, the Family Drama Film is based on the untold story of what occurred in the Malacañang Palace in the remaining 72 hours of Marcoses before they fled to Hawaii as seen through the eyes of one “reliable source.” The film unravels the story of a loving royal family who face life-changing challenges that could either break them apart or bring them closer together. The director Darryl Yap has created a beautiful, emotional, and sincere picture about the Marcos family and a Filipina politician and senator, Imee Marcos. There are two perspectives to every story but what was capsulated in this picture was the control of the Marcos family sought in their last 72 hours.

It’s time for the Marcoses to tell their story, and share what exactly transpired during their family’s last few days in the palace, a story that until now has never been shared with anyone.

Maid in Malacañang releases on Wednesday, 18 August in theatres across Saudi Arabia Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait, and Thursday, 19 August in UAE theatres. Click here to watch the trailer of the story and book your tickets now at www.voxcinemas.com. Don’t miss your chance to watch this highly anticipated movie on the big screen only at VOX Cinemas.