Experience Deira’s Waterfront Market Christmas vibes and catch its festive celebrations now until January 2!

The cool winter chill in Dubai amps up the yuletide spirit of happiness – and Waterfront Market has launched its very own variety of attractions for Filipinos and expats to imbibe jolly Christmas vibes!

Running till January 2nd from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm, among the must-see attractions is Santa’s grotto which will thrill Filipino and expat kids with a special meet-and-greet with Santa, together with his little helper! In addition, Waterfront Market will also be organizing an exciting line up of kids’ workshop activities from decorating popsicles, candy canes, snow globes to making festive cards, hanging reindeer and other Christmas tree ornaments.

Pinoy families and groups of friends who will visit the area will get the chance to explore over the 700 meter long promenade that provides a special variety of fresh food, gifts, as well as festive activities for kids of all ages which include a special carnival, kids’ golf games, and a snow park activation as well!

In addition, Waterfront Market will surprise all visitors throughout the festive season with various roaming entertainment including toy soldiers, reindeer & elves, snowflakes, snow balls and choco loco parades.

Renowned as the source for everything fresh and the one stop for all essential shopping needs from fresh fish, meat & poultry, dry goods & spices, fruits & vegetables to a wholesome grocery shopping experience at Lulu hypermarkets, Dubai’s premier fresh food market, the Waterfront Market also offers a plethora of food and beverage experiences guaranteed to satisfy all taste buds.

All customers and staff at the Waterfront Market have to practice social distancing and masks are compulsory.

Visit www.waterfrontmarket.ae for further information or follow the Waterfront Market on Facebook @WaterfrontMarket and Instagram @wfm.uae