Sharjah road accidents, fatalities in 2020 cut in half

Sharjah Police have reported that there has been a significant decrease in road accidents last year including lower fatalities.

Lt Col Sameh Al Helian, Deputy Director of Strategy and Performance Development, said that major road accidents dropped by as much as 53 percent per 10,000 vehicles in 2020.

Vehicle-related deaths were also down by 22 per cent for every 100,000 people, while run-over fatalities were reduced by 44 per cent, compared to 2019 figures.

The official said that the decrease in road accidents was due to several factors such as the strict implementation of traffic safety standards and presence of police patrols 24/7.

“Spreading of awareness also played a key role in ensuring traffic safety,” he said.

