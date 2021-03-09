Uncategorized

Roque to former PH envoy to Brazil: ‘Just quietly vanish into the night’

The Palace has urged dismissed Philippine Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro to “just quietly vanish into the night” amid her earlier statement that she considers appealing her case in court.

Mauro was dismissed from the Philippine Foreign Service as approved by President Rodrigo Duterte. With this, the former envoy’s retirement benefits would be forfeited. The President also approved her perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that it would be hard for Mauro to appeal her case because of physical evidence presented against her.

“Naku, kung makikita niyo naman po ‘yung tape, nakita nating lahat ang pangyayari. So I think Ambassador Mauro, the best option is just quietly vanish into the night,” Roque said.

He said the envoy would have a slim chance to have her dismissal reverted because the President has already made a decision.

“She can of course move for reconsideration or appeal pero napakahirap po, hindi ko alam kung ano pang reconsideration ang gagawin niya because the decision was rendered by the President himself,” Roque said.

In an interview, Mauro said she will ask the Court of Appeals to review the administrative proceeding conducted by the Foreign Affairs Department that led to her dismissal.

“I was hoping that it was only suspension. Because for me, dismissal is not proportionate to the extent of the case, of the offense,” she said.

