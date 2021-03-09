LOOK: Dubai rolls out WoW mobile clinics to speed up COVID-19 vaccination drive

Dubai has deployed two mobile clinics to help speed up the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Two clinics on wheels have started to hit the streets of the emirate to administer the COVID-19 vaccines in various locations.

The unique project called Wellness on Wheels (WoW) was a brainchild of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

Aside from giving COVID-19 jabs to residents, the WoW clinic also provides medical assistance to community members who receive the vaccine.

The clinic on wheels has so far conducted vaccinations in Al Garhoud Private Hospital; Oilfields Supply Center Ltd.; SRG Holding Sheraton Grand; DP World; and American Hospital Dubai, amongst other places.

Less than a month after its rollout, a total of 7,688 people received their COVID-19 vaccination through the WoW mobile clinics.