PH receives additional 38,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines

The Philippines on Sunday nights has received the additional 38,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, which completed the initial supply of 525,600 doses promised by the World Health Organization through its COVAX facility.

This follows the initial delivery of 487,200 doses in the country on March 4,

British Ambassador to the Philippines Daniel Pruce said that the Philippines will be receiving 23 million of AstraZeneca vaccines from the UK.

“Within the COVAX Facility there will be further deliveries planned, I think 4 to 5 million in total of the AstraZeneca vaccine and other vaccines as well,” Pruce told GMA News.

Pruce said that more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be coming since the country has signed a number of tripartite agreements.

“I think you’ll see a steady stream of consignment arriving throughout the rest of the year, and in total, I think by the end of the year we’ll have something of the order of 22 to 23 million shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the Philippines which I think is a fantastic achievement,” he said.

Philippine vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr said the government target to vaccinate 1.7 million health workers within March.