Kris Aquino considers moving permanently to Tarlac after sons experienced hurtful bashing

Kris Aquino revealed that she is now considering to permanently move to her home province in Tarlac. The revelation comes after Kris defended her sons from pregnancy and gay rumors.

“Cards on the table, I was readying to switch my voter’s registration to Sitio Alto, Barangay Central, Tarlac,” Kris said on her Instagram account.

“It is doable because of the ready availability of modular homes,” she added.

The former TV host said that she initially wanted to live in a beach house with her son Bimby while Josh will be staying in Tarlac.

Now with new controversies involving her two sons, Kris explained why she decided to change her initial decision.

“I leave you with this, my mom warned me—I’ll always have to do twice the effort as everyone else because all you now see is my fame, my name, and my perceived wealth,” she stated.

“Trust me when I say, I will study, immerse, and I will win your approval because I worked harder than what is demanded,” she said.

Kris warned on Sunday those who continue to spread rumors against her son.

“What does a lioness when her cubs are threatened? She attacks. Google and see what else she is capable of. This isn’t a threat. I am merely stating a fact,” she added.