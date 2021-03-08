EntertainmentUncategorized

Kris Aquino considers moving permanently to Tarlac after sons experienced hurtful bashing

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

Kris Aquino revealed that she is now considering to permanently move to her home province in Tarlac. The revelation comes after Kris defended her sons from pregnancy and gay rumors.

“Cards on the table, I was readying to switch my voter’s registration to Sitio Alto, Barangay Central, Tarlac,” Kris said on her Instagram account.

“It is doable because of the ready availability of modular homes,” she added.

The former TV host said that she initially wanted to live in a beach house with her son Bimby while Josh will be staying in Tarlac.

Now with new controversies involving her two sons, Kris explained why she decided to change her initial decision.

“I leave you with this, my mom warned me—I’ll always have to do twice the effort as everyone else because all you now see is my fame, my name, and my perceived wealth,” she stated.

“Trust me when I say, I will study, immerse, and I will win your approval because I worked harder than what is demanded,” she said.

Kris warned on Sunday those who continue to spread rumors against her son.

“What does a lioness when her cubs are threatened? She attacks. Google and see what else she is capable of. This isn’t a threat. I am merely stating a fact,” she added.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Filipino film “Love or Money” features love story from OFW’s persective in Dubai

Filipino film “Love or Money” features love story from OFW’s persective in Dubai

1 hour ago
Photo of Duterte calls on women empowerment on Int’l Women’s Day

Duterte calls on women empowerment on Int’l Women’s Day

3 hours ago
Photo of Lalaki sa Dubai, pinabugbog ng sariling fiancée para pagnakawan ng AED150,000

Lalaki sa Dubai, pinabugbog ng sariling fiancée para pagnakawan ng AED150,000

4 hours ago
Photo of OFW mula sa UAE, nagpostibo sa COVID-19 matapos mag-quarantine

OFW mula sa UAE, nagpostibo sa COVID-19 matapos mag-quarantine

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close