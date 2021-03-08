Uncategorized

Galvez: Russia’s Sputnik V may receive emergency approval in 1-2 weeks

Photo courtesy: Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/ Russian Direct Investment Fund via AP

Philippine vaccine czar Carlito Galvez is optimistic that Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ will be granted with an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Authority (FDA).

According to Galvez, the EUA application of the Gamaleya Research Institute is now on its “advance stage”.

“Kami mismo ang nag-fa-facilitate ng dialogue between FDA and ‘yung Gamaleya at tsaka ‘yung Russian Direct Investment Fund. So ang nakita naming assessment namin, within one week or two weeks siguro baka lumabas na ‘yung sa Gamaleya na Sputnik V,” Galvez said.

Gamaleya has applied for EUA last January.

The Russian vaccine is so far the only peer-reviewed vaccine in the Lancet medical journal.

Russia said that the vaccine is 92% effective against the coronavirus.

Galvez also told other vaccine manufacturers like Johnson, Moderna, and Novavax to apply for an EUA in the Philippines.

So far, the country has issued three EUAs to Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Sinovac.

