PH records over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, highest since October 2020

The Department of Health (DOH) announced that the country has recorded 3,045 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest since October 2020.

In its latest bulletin, the DOH said that 178 people recovered and 19 have died from the virus.

Some 40,074 are still active cases while the death toll is now at 12,423.

The rise in COVID-19 cases comes after the government confirms new cases of the more transmissible South Africa variant.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque announced that the Philippines recorded 52 new cases of the more transmissible South Africa COVID-19 variant.

Duque said that majority of the cases came from Metro Manila and most of them are active cases.

“Iyong pong South Africa variant, 41 out of 52 cases, ito po ay galing sa NCR at 11 po dito bineberipika, 40 naman ang active at isa ay recovered na,” Duque said in a media briefing in Davao City.

Duque also said there are 31 new cases of the UK variant.

“Sa UK variant, 28 out of 31 ay nasa NCR at tatlo naman ay vine-verify pa kung ito ba ay galing sa returning Filipinos o ito ba ay local cases,” Duque said.