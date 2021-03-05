PH records 52 new cases of South Africa variant, 31 UK variant

Department of Health (DOH) Health Secretary Francisco Duque announced that the Philippines has recorded 52 new cases of the more transmissible South Africa COVID-19 variant.

Duque said that majority of the cases came from Metro Manila and most of them are active cases.

“Iyong pong South Africa variant, 41 out of 52 cases, ito po ay galing sa NCR at 11 po dito bineberipika, 40 naman ang active at isa ay recovered na,” Duque said in a media briefing in Davao City.

Duque also said that there are 31 new cases of the UK variant.

“Sa UK variant, 28 out of 31 ay nasa NCR at tatlo naman ay vine-verify pa kung ito ba ay galing sa returning Filipinos o ito ba ay local cases,” Duque said.

The detection of the new variant comes as the government rolls out its vaccination program.

The South African variant is feared to be more transmissible.

So far the Philippines has received donations of the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines.