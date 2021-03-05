Uncategorized

PH records 52 new cases of South Africa variant, 31 UK variant

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

Department of Health (DOH) Health Secretary Francisco Duque announced that the Philippines has recorded 52 new cases of the more transmissible South Africa COVID-19 variant.

Duque said that majority of the cases came from Metro Manila and most of them are active cases.

“Iyong pong South Africa variant, 41 out of 52 cases, ito po ay galing sa NCR at 11 po dito bineberipika, 40 naman ang active at isa ay recovered na,” Duque said in a media briefing in Davao City.

Duque also said that there are 31 new cases of the UK variant.

“Sa UK variant, 28 out of 31 ay nasa NCR at tatlo naman ay vine-verify pa kung ito ba ay galing sa returning Filipinos o ito ba ay local cases,” Duque said.

The detection of the new variant comes as the government rolls out its vaccination program.

The South African variant is feared to be more transmissible.

So far the Philippines has received donations of the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of PH to receive Pfizer vaccines in the next few weeks- envoy

PH to receive Pfizer vaccines in the next few weeks- envoy

2 hours ago
Photo of Kuwait to impose curfew hours for one month

Kuwait to impose curfew hours for one month

2 hours ago
Photo of Arab foreign ministers affirm UAE’s full sovereignty over three islands occupied by Iran

Arab foreign ministers affirm UAE’s full sovereignty over three islands occupied by Iran

1 day ago
Photo of Credit score ng mga UAE resident, ibabase sa pagbabayad ng phone, Internet bills 

Credit score ng mga UAE resident, ibabase sa pagbabayad ng phone, Internet bills 

1 day ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close