Kuwait to impose curfew hours for one month

Authorities in Kuwait will impose nightly curfew hours beginning this Sunday, the Council of Ministers announced on Thursday.

The curfew hours will be from 5pm to 5am which will run for a month or until April 8.

However, the Cabinet allowed people to go to Fajr, Maghreb, and Isha prayers at mosques only by walking.

During the implementation of the curfew hours, pharmacies, medical stores, cooperative societies, and supermarkets will continue their operation through delivery services.

The council has asked the Interior Ministry to implement the curfew and assigned the national guard forces to assist.

This was just among the measures implemented by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Government spokesman Tareq Al-Mazrem said the council of ministers also extended a ban on entry of foreigners into Kuwait “until a further notice.”

All parks and public gardens are ordered to close.

Restaurants and cafes are still closed except for drive-thru and delivery services.

Taxis are only allowed to carry two passengers.

As of Thursday, Kuwait has registered 1,716 cases, which is reportedly the largest number of daily cases.