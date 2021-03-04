Pope Francis to join PH celebration of 500 years of Christianity

Pope Francis will be part of the Philippines’ celebration of the 500 years of Christianity in the country with a Filipino community-based in Italy.

The announcement was made by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) website.

In a CBCP report, Ricky Gente, a Scalabrinian priest of the Filipino Chaplaincy in Rome, said the Pope will lead the mass that will be held at St. Peter’s Basilica on March 14, 2021, at 5PM.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, and Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the pope’s vicar of Rome are also expected to take part in the event.

The celebration would have limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be a limited number of people who will be physically present at the event, which will also be live-streamed.

“Join us in Rome to pray, praise and thank God for his gift of the Christian faith,” Gente said.

After the Mass, Pope Francis will lead the recitation of the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square.

“You can also receive blessings from the pope after mass in Vatican Square where he will lead the Angelus prayer at noon,” he added.

Most dioceses in the Philippines will launch the year-long commemoration on April 4, Easter Sunday.