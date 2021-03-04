Uncategorized

Pope Francis to join PH celebration of 500 years of Christianity

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Pope Francis will be part of the Philippines’ celebration of the 500 years of Christianity in the country with a Filipino community-based in Italy.

The announcement was made by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) website.

In a CBCP report, Ricky Gente, a Scalabrinian priest of the Filipino Chaplaincy in Rome, said the Pope will lead the mass that will be held at St. Peter’s Basilica on March 14, 2021, at 5PM.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, and Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the pope’s vicar of Rome are also expected to take part in the event.

The celebration would have limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be a limited number of people who will be physically present at the event, which will also be live-streamed.

“Join us in Rome to pray, praise and thank God for his gift of the Christian faith,” Gente said.

After the Mass, Pope Francis will lead the recitation of the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square.

“You can also receive blessings from the pope after mass in Vatican Square where he will lead the Angelus prayer at noon,” he added.

Most dioceses in the Philippines will launch the year-long commemoration on April 4, Easter Sunday.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Arab foreign ministers affirm UAE’s full sovereignty over three islands occupied by Iran

Arab foreign ministers affirm UAE’s full sovereignty over three islands occupied by Iran

1 hour ago
Photo of Credit score ng mga UAE resident, ibabase sa pagbabayad ng phone, Internet bills 

Credit score ng mga UAE resident, ibabase sa pagbabayad ng phone, Internet bills 

2 hours ago
Photo of Accountability of employer, recruitment agencies core aspect of new PH-UAE labor agreement

Accountability of employer, recruitment agencies core aspect of new PH-UAE labor agreement

2 hours ago
Photo of PHIVOLCS raises Alert Level 1 in Pinatubo

PHIVOLCS raises Alert Level 1 in Pinatubo

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close